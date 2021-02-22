Zano (ZANO) Hits One Day Volume of $143,578.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Zano has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $143,578.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zano has traded up 102% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,838.29 or 0.99909603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00040137 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.00479227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.53 or 0.00766163 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00278592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00136138 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,552,899 coins and its circulating supply is 10,523,399 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.