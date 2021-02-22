Zap Price Tops $0.22 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Zap has a total market cap of $52.00 million and $171,103.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00057885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00737368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00061424 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,376.79 or 0.04418448 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

