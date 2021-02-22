ZB Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $107.16 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $229.02 million and $107.16 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00055684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.19 or 0.00746069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00023299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00058723 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00037629 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

