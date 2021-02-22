ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $35,698.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.00268762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00119965 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060947 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001219 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,123,455 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

