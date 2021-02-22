Zel Trading 61.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and $933,201.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00269340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00119769 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00059371 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,125,800 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

