ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $164,072.12 and approximately $136,684.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One ZelaaPayAE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006877 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,185,589 tokens. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

ZelaaPayAE Token Trading

ZelaaPayAE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.