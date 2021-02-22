Zero Price Hits $0.24 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $96,705.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00269191 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00121987 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00059857 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,683,926 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

