ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $22.70 million and $9.92 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.18 or 0.00491845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00066777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00088171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $249.95 or 0.00468911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00072900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00028007 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

