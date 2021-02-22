Zetacoin (ZET) Hits Market Capitalization of $158,741.68

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $158,741.68 and approximately $8,539.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,576.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.07 or 0.01157361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.16 or 0.00396007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003632 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,503,599 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

