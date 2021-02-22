Zeusshield Price Hits $0.0004 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $474,549.90 and $7,403.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00056172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00710381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00027003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.62 or 0.04324590 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.