ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 66% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 65.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 66% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $283,900.82 and $5,021.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.27 or 0.00762164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00040490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020669 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

