ZKSwap Price Tops $8.45 (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for approximately $8.45 or 0.00015943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $675.61 million and approximately $136.76 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 266.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.67 or 0.00482655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00068525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00085459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.42 or 0.00489748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00071651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026731 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

ZKSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

