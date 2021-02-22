Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 10th Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,515,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.5% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.53% of Zoetis worth $416,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.26. 35,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average is $161.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $2,217,592. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

