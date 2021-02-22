Zoom Video Communications (ZM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $417.26 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.95, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.20 and a 200-day moving average of $404.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

