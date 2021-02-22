ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.69 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.47-0.49 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.32. 2,329,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,519. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22.
A number of brokerages have commented on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.06.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.
