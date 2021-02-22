ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Down 6.2%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.83 and last traded at $51.32. Approximately 2,418,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,182,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

In related news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock valued at $258,463,216.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $172,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after buying an additional 2,615,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,163,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,729 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $65,407,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,719,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.