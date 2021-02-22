ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.07 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.47-0.49 EPS.

ZI traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.32. 2,329,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,519. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZI. Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.06.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 83,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $3,653,448.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

