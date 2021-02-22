Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Down 5.6%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $212.90 and last traded at $213.45. Approximately 2,423,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,950,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.58 and a 200 day moving average of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,971.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after buying an additional 604,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,455,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,032,000 after buying an additional 249,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

