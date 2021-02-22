ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $442.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $442.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 577.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.14 or 0.00409782 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,134,738,903 coins and its circulating supply is 14,092,277,234 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

