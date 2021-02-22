Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,404.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $104,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,343. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZUO stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.20.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.
