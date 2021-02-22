Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,404.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $104,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,343. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 159,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

