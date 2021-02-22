ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) traded down 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.06. 3,928,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 13,292,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

