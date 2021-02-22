Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Up 6.4%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.02. 519,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 663,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZYXI. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Zynex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $660.77 million, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zynex during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Zynex by 383.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.