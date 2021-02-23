$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. eGain reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. 408,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $345.64 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.