$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.03). Tenaris reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenaris.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tenaris by 25.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

