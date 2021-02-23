-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). CohBar reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CohBar.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CohBar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of CohBar by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CohBar by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CohBar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 37,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $90.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

