-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.
CBB stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $775.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. Cincinnati Bell has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.05.
Cincinnati Bell Company Profile
Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.
