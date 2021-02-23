-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

CBB stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $775.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. Cincinnati Bell has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

