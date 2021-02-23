$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BV shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE BV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. 199,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,818. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. BrightView has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 420,981 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

