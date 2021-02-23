$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

