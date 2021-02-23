$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. CONMED posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3,131.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $124.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average is $103.02.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $1,382,344.00. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $62,585.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,207,755.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,483 shares of company stock worth $6,408,615. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.