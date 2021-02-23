-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($8.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONCR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

ONCR traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 304,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,799. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,112,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,335,000.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

