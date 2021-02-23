$0.61 EPS Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. Meritor reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. Also, COO Chris Villavarayan sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $152,262.76. Insiders sold 433,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Meritor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Meritor by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 97,343 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTOR stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. 697,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. Meritor has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

