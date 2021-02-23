$0.77 EPS Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.73. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 755.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 350,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 292,056 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

