0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Billion

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $791.77 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.11 or 0.00791518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00040185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00058604 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.28 or 0.04598810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.