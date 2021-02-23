0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

