0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00716764 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00037292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003423 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.