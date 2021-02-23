$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,802 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,434 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

