113,176 Shares in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCYAU opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

