115,000 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Bought by Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 3.3% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 33,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,261. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

