122,047 Shares in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

ISBC opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

