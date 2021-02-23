14,349 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Virtus Investment Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,831,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.80.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $243.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.14. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $263.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.