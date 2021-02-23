143,700 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 143,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. Corteva accounts for approximately 5.2% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corteva by 218.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after buying an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 43,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,036. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.