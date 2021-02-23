14,572 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of STT stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

