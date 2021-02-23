146,362 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,362 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,541,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.60. 18,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,439. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

