$16.02 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post $16.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.01 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $7.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $42.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.90 million to $42.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.97 million, with estimates ranging from $52.51 million to $55.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $874.36 million, a PE ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

