168,000 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

