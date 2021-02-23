17,424 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Shares of OMC opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $76.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

