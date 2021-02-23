180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Shares Down 7.7%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 1,117,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,924,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

In other 180 Life Sciences news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 12,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $33,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,688 shares of company stock worth $99,301. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

