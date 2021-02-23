19,474 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

