1inch (1INCH) Price Down 27.1% Over Last Week

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One 1inch token can now be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00007292 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch has a market cap of $495.13 million and $322.99 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.00455326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00069042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00078625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00054081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.79 or 0.00479924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00073023 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,687,137 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

