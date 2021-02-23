1Spatial (LON:SPA) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.00

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 32.55 ($0.43), with a volume of 55878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of 1Spatial in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

